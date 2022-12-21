UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!

Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot in first place.

Here’s the full list of 2022′s most popular baby names (from most to least popular):

  • Henry
  • Theodore
  • Oliver
  • William
  • Jack
  • Charlotte
  • Eleanor
  • Liam
  • Norah/Nora
  • Benjamin
  • Brooks
  • Ava
  • Miles
  • Owen
  • Amelia

Meriter said the list is compiled from the most popular first names, including spelling variations.

Nearly 4,600 babies were born at Meriter’s birthing center in 2021.

