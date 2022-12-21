UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!

The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year.

Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot in first place.

Here’s the full list of 2022′s most popular baby names (from most to least popular):

Henry

Theodore

Oliver

William

Jack

Charlotte

Eleanor

Liam

Norah/Nora

Benjamin

Brooks

Ava

Miles

Owen

Amelia

Meriter said the list is compiled from the most popular first names, including spelling variations.

Nearly 4,600 babies were born at Meriter’s birthing center in 2021.

