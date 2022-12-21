UW reschedules women’s game vs. Valpo

Wisconsin's Julie Pospisilova (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
Wisconsin's Julie Pospisilova (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida State on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Florida State won 92-87. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball game against Valpraiso that was slated for Thursday has been pushed back a month, the team announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet, UW said the game would now be played on Jan. 25. No other information about the rescheduled game has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

It’s the second time in two days that the game has been moved. On Tuesday, the team had attempted to push up the start time up four hours to noon.

The changes come in response to forecasts of heavy snow and wind across southern Wisconsin over the coming days.

