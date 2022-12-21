UW reschedules women’s game vs. Valpo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball game against Valpraiso that was slated for Thursday has been pushed back a month, the team announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet, UW said the game would now be played on Jan. 25. No other information about the rescheduled game has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

It’s the second time in two days that the game has been moved. On Tuesday, the team had attempted to push up the start time up four hours to noon.

The changes come in response to forecasts of heavy snow and wind across southern Wisconsin over the coming days.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



Our game against Valpo will now take place Jan. 25. pic.twitter.com/ZIb1YHeKQk — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 21, 2022

