Winter storm begins tonight

Snow moves in this evening

Most accumulation tonight - Thursday

Cold & windy conditions to follow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.

Along with the heavy snow, we will also experience strong gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures. This will lead to considerable blowing and drifting and dangerously cold wind chills. There is also growing concern that blizzard conditions may develop Thursday night through Friday night as winds could gust to near 50 mph. This would include whiteout conditions due to blowing snow. Extraordinarily cold temps during the storm (wind chills 40 below zero) will make for life-threatening conditions for anyone who becomes stranded while traveling.

Increasing clouds are expected today. Highs will reach the middle teen this afternoon. Flurries and snow showers will develop after sunset with snow becoming steady as we move through the night. Temperatures will rise into the lower 20s.

Thursday will feature steady moderate to at times heavy snow. Temperatures will be falling from the 20s into the teens with deteriorating conditions due to increasing wind as we move through the afternoon and evening hours. Steady snow continues Thursday night as gusty winds increase to 30-40 mph. Blowing snow will become an issue with travel becoming very difficult. With temperatures near zero, wind chills will be down to -20.

Friday will be the worst day of the storm. Even though snow, for the most part, will be done, travel will be extremely difficult if not impossible at times. Winds will be gusting 40-50 mph creating white-out conditions. With temperatures only in the single digits, wind chills will be around -20 during the daytime hours.

Friday night will not offer much improvement despite the snow being done with. Winds will continue to gust in the 40-50 mph range. Considerable blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult to impossible into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be below zero with wind chills down to -40.

Saturday will start off messy with difficult travel. Winds will still be gusty on Saturday to around 30 mph. This will lead to continued blowing and drifting snow. While travel will be difficult early, there should be a slight improvement later in the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills remaining around -20. Things should start to calm down Saturday night into Christmas Sunday morning.

Christmas will be cold, but calm and sunny. Highs in the single digits. Sunshine will allow for storm cleanup to continue and improve road conditions. There will be another chance of light snow heading into early next week as temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.