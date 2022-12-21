Wisconsin Emergency Management gears up for winter storm ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Emergency Management is gearing up ahead of the snow storm expected later this week.

The agency is in charge of assisting local and county organizations when an emergency occurs, including winter weather.

Officials are encouraging people to plan now before the storm hits so you can be prepared. With many people hitting the road for the holidays, WEM Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos said to check road conditions before heading out the door.

“We recommend looking at 511 Wisconsin to look at those travel conditions, you can select it to winter road impacts so that will tell you those major roads,” Rousonelos said. “You can also stay tuned to local TV news for their weather forecast because you want to be weather aware.”

She also said to make sure you have the necessary items in your car and home in case of an emergency, including blankets, food, water and flash lights.

Grant County Emergency Management also provided tips in several Facebook posts about staying safe, including what to do during a power outage and creating an emergency kit for your car.

As weather conditions begin to deteriorate late tomorrow through the remainder of the week, it's important to think... Posted by Grant County Emergency Management on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.