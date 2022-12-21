MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With this week’s winter storm expected to create dangerous driving conditions across southern Wisconsin, the state’s Dept. of Transportation is offering some tips to stay safe while traveling and reminding everyone that they can check road conditions before leaving the home.

WisDOT officials point out staying home during may be the best option in some parts of Wisconsin, especially on Friday, when high winds are expected to dramatically reduce visibility. The agency’s 511wi.gov website provides real-time updates on whether highways are in good shape, slippery, snow-or ice-covered, or if drivers should avoid certain stretches altogether. Additionally, the site’s system of live traffic cameras lets drivers see for themselves.

Officials cited predictions of up to 55 mph winds could create blizzard-like conditions through Friday night – even if the snow has stopped falling. The strong winds will especially be a problem for larger vehicles which could tip or lose control in those conditions.

The agency also warns that if conditions become to challenging for tow companies, stranded drivers may have to wait longer for help. The sub-zero windchills expected, it noted, would mean becoming stranded could be dangerous.

WisDOT offered the following tips for what drivers can do before heading out and while on the road to stay safe:

Preparation before winter travel

Precautions while driving

Snow means slow. Allow extra travel time, following distance, and reduce your speed during winter conditions.

Be cautious on bridges, overpasses, and entrance and exit ramps.

Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions.

Buckle up and put your phone down while driving. Every trip, every time.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and snowplows. Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

In case of a crash or slide off, stay in the vehicle, turn on the hazards, call 911 and move vehicle(s) out of traffic if possible.

