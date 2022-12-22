Dane Co. officials identify woman who died in Pleasant View Rd. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month as a 20-year-old Verona woman.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Isabel Brings died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash on Dec. 4 on South Pleasant View Road, near Flagstone Drive, in Madison.

The medical examiner’s office said that a forensic examination was completed on Dec. 5 and additional testing is underway.

The Verona woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the medical examiner’s office added.

The City of Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

The police department did not offer too many details about the wreck at the time, noting only that the vehicle hit a light fixture as well as a metal utility pole.

