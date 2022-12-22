Dane Co. officials identify woman who died in Pleasant View Rd. crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month as a 20-year-old Verona woman.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Isabel Brings died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash on Dec. 4 on South Pleasant View Road, near Flagstone Drive, in Madison.

The medical examiner’s office said that a forensic examination was completed on Dec. 5 and additional testing is underway.

The Verona woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the medical examiner’s office added.

The City of Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

The police department did not offer too many details about the wreck at the time, noting only that the vehicle hit a light fixture as well as a metal utility pole.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

The airport advised anyone traveling or picking up passengers to check with the airline...
Milwaukee airport debunks ‘inaccurate’ reports about operation status
Tow truck company urges drivers to take caution and have patience
Grant, Iowa Co. officials instate tow ban during winter storm
UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health nurses file appeal to WERC ruling on union organization
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search