Despite the storm, it’s business as usual at UW

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison will not be taking a snow day Thursday or Friday.

Unlike its sister campuses to the north, students at UW’s flagship campus will return to the classroom on Thursday to finish off finals week, the university wrote in a Wednesday afternoon update. Students with concerns about their schedules are asked to contact their instructors.

The university plans to stay open for business on Friday as well. Employees who do not feel they can safely make it to work are directed to notify their supervisors and take paid time off.

Students in University Housing who are delayed by weather can be accommodated past noon on Friday, the statement continued. They are asked to email reslife@housing.wisc.edu to confirm they would still be there past the deadline.

The university reminded students and staff that a winter storm warning went into effect for the region at 6 p.m. and encouraged them to plan ahead for the expected snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures.

Campus officials will continue monitoring the weather and will post any updates online, via email, and via social media.

