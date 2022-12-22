Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin

An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way for a quicker delivery of fuel products and streamlined power restoration efforts.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way for a quick delivery of fuel products and streamlined power restoration efforts.

In the executive order signed by Gov. Tony Evers, it notes that the below-average temperatures and blowing snow is making deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating limited. He also said that several weather-related power outages have occurred recently in the states and more could be possible. Downed trees and ice on power lines could also make efforts to restore power more difficult for first responders.

“The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Gov. Evers said.

Executive Order #181 commands a 10-day wavier from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies. Evers explained that this will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster.

“Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe,” the governor added.

As of 2:25 p.m., neither Alliant Energy, nor Madison Gas and Electric show any outages on their maps.

