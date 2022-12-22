Fitchburg man sentenced for 2020 shots fired incident

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was sentenced for a shots fired incident that occurred in 2020, the Fitchburg Police Department said Wednesday.

Juwan Wilson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and two years of extended supervision after he was found guilty on charges related to a 2020 shots fired incident in Fitchburg.

In a November jury trial, Wilson was found guilty for the charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

The shots fired incident occurred on Oct. 22, 2020 around 5 p.m. Fitchburg officers had responded to the 2300 block of Post Road after they received reports of a person firing multiple rounds at a vehicle driving on the road.

When officers responded they found multiple shell casings. They noted a high concern for public safety because of the proximity to a number of apartments, residences, an elementary school and a park.

At the time of the incident and his arrest, Wilson was on extended supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a previous shooting incident.

