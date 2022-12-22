Grant, Iowa Co. officials instate tow ban during winter storm

Tow truck company urges drivers to take caution and have patience
Tow truck company urges drivers to take caution and have patience(KOLO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement across southern Wisconsin are issuing a tow ban during the winter storm until it is safe to remove vehicles from roads.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said road conditions will only get worse over the next 48 hours, which will make it dangerous for towing services and first responders to remove vehicles. If the vehicle is not a hazard where it is, it will be left until it is safe to remove.

Grant Co. authorities said its town ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also put a tow ban in effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Both bans are in effect until it is safe for crews to remove vehicles from the roads.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health nurses file appeal to WERC ruling on union organization
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
An energy emergency was declared Thursday in Wisconsin during the winter storm, paving the way...
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin
(FILE)
Madison citywide plow starts at midnight, but roads will get worse