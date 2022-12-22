Grant, Iowa Co. officials instate tow ban during winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement across southern Wisconsin are issuing a tow ban during the winter storm until it is safe to remove vehicles from roads.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said road conditions will only get worse over the next 48 hours, which will make it dangerous for towing services and first responders to remove vehicles. If the vehicle is not a hazard where it is, it will be left until it is safe to remove.

Grant Co. authorities said its town ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also put a tow ban in effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Both bans are in effect until it is safe for crews to remove vehicles from the roads.

