Winter Storm Warning in place through Saturday

Significant snowfall expected

Near-blizzard conditions possible Friday

Winter Storm Warning issued for all of southern Wisconsin. (WMTV)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening.

Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.

By the time the snow ends, the wind will increase rapidly and gusts of 40-50 mph are expected tonight, Friday, and Friday night. Wind will still remain strong early Saturday but should diminish steadily during the day. This will create potentially life-threatening conditions.

Extraordinarily cold temperatures will settle in in the wake of the storm. With the strong wind, wind chills could reach -40 degrees. Stranded travelers could be highly at risk of life-threatening conditions.

TODAY:

Steady moderate, to at times heavy snow is likely through midday before lightening up through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be falling from the 20s through the teens and into the single digits by late evening. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and will be in the 10-20 mph through the afternoon and evening. Roads are expected to deteriorate throughout the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Periods of light snow will taper down to flurries as we move into the night. The bigger story will be the strong winds that develop out of the northwest 30-40 mph. Blowing and drifting snow will become an issue with travel becoming very difficult to impossible at times. Overnight lows will be in the single digits below zero with wind chill values down to -40 degrees. This dangerously cold condition will continue into Friday morning with frostbite possible in 10 minutes or less.

FRIDAY:

We will likely start the day off dry with wrap-around snow showers developing through the afternoon and evening. Don’t be fooled by the fact that there may not be a lot of snow falling. Strong winds of 30-50 mph will remain through the day Friday creating considerable blowing and drifting of snow. Travel is discouraged and could be impossible as some of the worst conditions of the storm move in. Wind chills will remain around -20 degrees throughout the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Not much improvement as we head into the overnight hours as snow showers remain possible. While additional accumulation will be light, the winds will continue to blow 30-40 mph with blowing and drifting snow. Wind chill values will also be around -30 degrees creating dangerous conditions.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will start off messy with difficult travel. Winds will still be gusty to around 30 mph. This will lead to continued blowing and drifting snow. While travel will be difficult early, there should be a slight improvement later in the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills remaining around -20 to -30.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Winds start to calm down and the worst of the storm will be done with. Driving will still be difficult, and it will still be very cold with lows below zero and wind chill values double digits below zero.

CHRISTMAS:

Mostly sunny and calm conditions return. Still cold as highs will only be into the single digits and wind chill values below zero. Southern Wisconsin will start to dig out and clean up from a major winter storm as roadways improve.

