It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard

Despite more snow predicted for Thursday, a blizzard warning for southern Wisconsin would be...
Despite more snow predicted for Thursday, a blizzard warning for southern Wisconsin would be more likely on Friday.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter storm system descending on Wisconsin right now could potentially whip up a blizzard warning. Counterintuitively, though, the most likely day one would happen this week is not the day most of the snow will fall. That’s because it does not need to be snowing to have a blizzard.

The type of blizzard that pops into many people’s minds first when they hear that word is when wind gusts hit 35 mph while snow is falling, according to one National Weather Service definition. However, the second definition simply requires blowing snow to drop visibility below a quarter mile.

“The issuance of blizzard warning has nothing to do with how much snow will fall or has already fallen,” NBC15 Meteorologist Amanda Morgan explained. “It’s all about visibility.”

Visibility problems happen most often in rural areas and open roadways, where winds have plenty of space to kick up the snow. In more urban regions, buildings block those winds. The forecasts for the current system call for 4″-7″ inches of snow on Thursday, but it is Friday that the winds sweep in and may reach speeds in the 40-50 mph range.

For starters, those winds will create dangerous wind chills, in the -30° to -40° range. They will also start pushing some of that snow that plows will have spent more than a day clearing back onto the roads and creating deep drifts.

Notably, while snow and Wisconsin go hand in hand, blizzards are not that common in the Badger State. If one were to happen Friday, it would be the first in more than four years (Nov. 26, 2018) and just the seventh in the past two decades.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Southern Wisconsin cities begin declaring snow emergencies with winter weather moving in.
Janesville, Beloit, other cities begin declaring snow emergencies
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college...
UW men’s game against Grambling State canceled
A look at Madison roads on Dec. 22, 2022. Madison roads are expected to remain snow-covered...
Madison switches from salt to sand; snowier roads ahead
Before you travel, officials urged drivers to check 511 Wisconsin to stay updated on road...
WisDOT reminds drivers some exits may close during severe winter weather