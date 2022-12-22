Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month.

The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple open records requests which it believes were linked to a Facebook post. While JPD did not specifically cite which post it was referencing, one made by Miller’s fiancée Mallory Duerst on Tuesday on a Facebook Group dedicated to finding him urged records requests to Rock Co.

“We need your help in flooding Rock County with records requests, as they still have not released pertinent info regarding their “search efforts” for Chris and their reports,” she wrote.

In her post, she accused the county of claiming it has received only one open records request and claiming that was not true. Her post contained a link to an open records request for body and dash cam video, police reports, officer weapons logs, and other potential evidence as well as the name of officers involved in the search for Miller. She asked people to use the pdf to make requests under their own names.

In Thursday’s statement, the Janesville Police Department stated it combed through its records for Miller’s name but did not find anything.

JPD’s post did find a report regarding a chase from the day Miller went missing and offered details of what it described as a “minor incident.” The police department’s statement indicated one of its officers was asked to aid in a Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit of a suspect in the city. Before the officer could engage the chase, however, the fleeing vehicle had left city limits, JPD continued.

Sometimes afterwards, according to the statement, an officer was dispatched to investigate a hit and run where the driver struck a traffic pole in Janesville before getting onto I-39/90 and fleeing south. After the vehicle stopped and the driver took off on foot, a Janesville police officer responded to where the vehicle was located and took pictures of it. The JPD post indicates officers were unaware at that time that Miller was the suspected driver, and, therefore, they did not enter his name into the report.

JPD wrote those interactions were the department’s only interaction with what happened that night and included a link to its reports.

