JPD: Fire at Janesville Michaels store possibly arson

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that likely started in the yarn aisle of a Janesville crafts store on Wednesday night is being investigated as a possible arson.

According to the Janesville Police Department, employees of the Michaels store spotted the fire and were able to get it out and evacuate the customers and staff. JPD officers responded to the scene, on Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m.

Investigators believe the fire was likely smoldering for several minutes before igniting. They are still working to determine the specific cause. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.

The police department’s statement added a reminder to customers and businesses to vigilant about their response to smoke alarms, and to report any suspicious activity they see.

