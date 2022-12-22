Last-minute gift ideas perfect for any golf lover in your life

The SentryWorld Director of Golf, Danny Rainbow, sat down with NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques to give some suggestions.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather outside may be frightful, but the season of giving is delightful!

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea, NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques has the solution. Jocko sat down with SentryWorld Director of Golf Danny Rainbow on Wednesday with four great suggestions for any golfer or golf lover in your life.

SentryWorld in Stevens Point will host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship from June 29 to July 2, 2023, and tickets are available now through on their website, with a holiday promo available. For every $100 in ticket purchases, customers will receive a complimentary hat.

For the tech-loving golfer, Rainbow suggests the Bushnell Wingman Speaker, which is made specifically for golf and doubles as a GPS. The speaker retails at about $100.

The Orange Whip is a great swing training tool for rhythm, according to Rainbow. It also sells for around $100.

Lastly, Rainbow recommends Speed Training Sticks from a company called SuperSpeed Golf.

For more information and ticketing for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, check out the SentryWorld website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

Wisconsin's Julie Pospisilova (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
UW reschedules women’s game vs. Valpo
The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over...
Badgers volleyball ranked No. 5 in final AVCA poll
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL...
Colts place Jonathan Taylor on IR, likely ending his season
Wisconsin's Julie Pospisilova (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
Wisconsin women’s game vs. Valpo moved to January