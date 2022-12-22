Last-minute gift ideas perfect for any golf lover in your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather outside may be frightful, but the season of giving is delightful!

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea, NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques has the solution. Jocko sat down with SentryWorld Director of Golf Danny Rainbow on Wednesday with four great suggestions for any golfer or golf lover in your life.

SentryWorld in Stevens Point will host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship from June 29 to July 2, 2023, and tickets are available now through on their website, with a holiday promo available. For every $100 in ticket purchases, customers will receive a complimentary hat.

For the tech-loving golfer, Rainbow suggests the Bushnell Wingman Speaker, which is made specifically for golf and doubles as a GPS. The speaker retails at about $100.

The Orange Whip is a great swing training tool for rhythm, according to Rainbow. It also sells for around $100.

Lastly, Rainbow recommends Speed Training Sticks from a company called SuperSpeed Golf.

For more information and ticketing for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, check out the SentryWorld website.

