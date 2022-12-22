Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!

Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

He has previous weather experiences with CNN, Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera America. Kevin is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The whole NBC15 news team is looking forward to welcoming Kevin into our evening newscasts in the coming weeks. Stay tuned on air, and get to know him as we welcome him to Madison!

