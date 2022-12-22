Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team with 37 years of experience forecasting, observing and producing weather content.
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!

Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

He has previous weather experiences with CNN, Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera America. Kevin is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The whole NBC15 news team is looking forward to welcoming Kevin into our evening newscasts in the coming weeks. Stay tuned on air, and get to know him as we welcome him to Madison!

ReMitts is a non-profit that upcycles wool sweaters from St. Vincent de Paul, Goodwill, or...
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
Santa Claus served as a crossing guard Wednesday in Middleton.
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
