Mertz heading to Florida

Former Badgers QB announces he’s heading to Gainesville
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger Graham Mertz announced on Instagram that he is transferring to the University of Florida.

Mertz threw for 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions for the Badgers

He will have two years of eligibility for the Gators.

After four years playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, Graham Mertz announced on Dec. 4 that he entered the transfer portal.

The expectations for the quarterback were set high by his lofty recruiting ranking and his sparking debut as a starter back in 2020 after previous QB Jack Coan’s injury.

The quarterback from Overland Park, Kansas started out his time with the Badgers during his redshirt year in 2019. He came in as a backup quarterback for two games and completed nine of ten passes for 73 yards.

