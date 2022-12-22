Milwaukee airport debunks ‘inaccurate’ reports about operation status

The airport advised anyone traveling or picking up passengers to check with the airline directly for the latest flight status.(Source: Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Mitchell Airport clarified Thursday that it is open and will remain open during the winter storm amid what it is calling “inaccurate reports” on several websites.

The airport did not cite specific posts, but said FlightAware, FlightView and CNN had reports that were not correct about its status. It did note that there are brief closures to clean the runway.

The airport advised anyone traveling or picking up passengers to check with the airline directly for the latest flight status.

Passengers heading to the Dane County Regional Airport were also asked to check in with their airline regarding any questions and leave plenty of time to travel to and from the airport.

