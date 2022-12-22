Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students

Children at Pope Farm Elementary School in Middleton got a visit from a jolly guest right before winter break.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children at Pope Farm Elementary School in Middleton got a visit from a jolly guest right before winter break.

Santa Claus donned a safety vest and served as a crossing guard to help students safely cross the road. This is the fourth year Santa has been helping as a crossing guard here. He said he does it just to be able to bring a little joy during the holidays.

“it’s just the whole idea is if I can bring a few smiles to people, it gets really stressful this time of year. I’m just trying to spread a little joy,” Santa said.

Santa also said he enjoys being able to work with the elementary students and appreciates that they listen to him as he helps them cross the street, surely adding another checkmark on the Nice List!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

ReMitts is a non-profit that upcycles wool sweaters from St. Vincent de Paul, Goodwill, or...
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
Despite the storm, it’s business as usual at UW