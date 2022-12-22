Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children at Pope Farm Elementary School in Middleton got a visit from a jolly guest right before winter break.

Santa Claus donned a safety vest and served as a crossing guard to help students safely cross the road. This is the fourth year Santa has been helping as a crossing guard here. He said he does it just to be able to bring a little joy during the holidays.

“it’s just the whole idea is if I can bring a few smiles to people, it gets really stressful this time of year. I’m just trying to spread a little joy,” Santa said.

Santa also said he enjoys being able to work with the elementary students and appreciates that they listen to him as he helps them cross the street, surely adding another checkmark on the Nice List!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.