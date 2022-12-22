Tow companies predict high call volume for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The inbound winter weather will make driving in the Madison area challenging, and ahead of the storm, towing companies are anticipating a high call volume based on previous snow events this year. Leading up to the Thursday and Friday snow, drivers are prepping trucks and getting ready for a busy weekend.

“Chaos, it’s, you know, crazy,” said Liberty Towing owner Rod Timmerman.

He says his drivers are gearing up trucks in preparation for extreme conditions.

“Making sure we’ve got fuel, make sure we’ve got treatments, so the Diesel doesn’t gel up, it’s, you know, it’s it’s all hands on deck to try and keep our entire fleet up and ready for what’s about to hit us,” said Timmerman.

At Maurice & Sons Roadside Rescue, tow driver Travell Ewing says they are readying to make themselves visible and packing gear for every type of stuck and stranded vehicle, even other tow trucks.

“Making sure we got our lights on, got salt in our trucks just in case we need to help each other out, got extra change just in case another tow truck got to come and pull us out... we just gotta stay on our tune peas and q’s,” said Ewing.

Timmerman says drivers already pulling long days will now be called in over the Christmas weekend to meet demand. Timmerman recalls over 100 calls in a single day for the season’s first snowfall and anticipates every tow company will stay busy.

“Not the last storm, but the first storm; it was on a Friday and was probably one of the worst that we’ve had in several years,” said Timmerman.

Due to staffing shortages, and bad driving conditions, tow drivers advise people to try and avoid driving. If driving is necessary, they suggest bringing lots of warm clothes and food as it may take some time for a truck to arrive.

“So are you expecting a lot of people to be calling you guys the next we don’t hope so, but if it comes down to it, yeah, we are expecting them to be calling and I’m pretty sure they will be calling,” said Ewing.

Tow drivers ask people to drive slowly and give plenty of space to other cars. If you do slide off the road or get stuck, stay in your vehicle.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.