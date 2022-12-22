WisDOT reminds drivers some exits may close during severe winter weather

We're working to bring you the latest before you head out the door.
By Elizabeth Wadas and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With travel expected to deteriorate as the snow and wind moves in, officials are reminding drivers not to be surprised if ramp gates are down, blocking certain exits on the interstate.

Back in 2008, when a winter storm caused so much back up on the roads, cars and trucks were stuck for hours. Some didn’t know that when they got on the interstate, they wouldn’t be able to move. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said being able to close exits off helps prevent this from happening.

Before you travel, officials urged drivers to check 511 Wisconsin to stay updated on road conditions and hazards.

Law enforcement may alert WisDOT to put out a “Travel Not Advised” notification for certain roads if it gets too dangerous.

“So if you find yourself in a situation with an exit closed, go to the next one, or you don’t travel if you see those situations out there,” WisDOT Supervisor Randy Hoyt explained. “It’s always best to be safe. If conditions are going to be bad, maybe you want to think about delaying your trip.”

A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Accumulations are looking to be in the 4–8-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin.

