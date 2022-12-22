Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends

After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to China.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo says it will be sending its giant pandas back to China.

The zoo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens is ending.

WMC reports the zoo has been home to pandas named Ya Ya and Le Le since 2003. However, they are now expected to return to China in the next few months as the agreement is ending.

Previously, animal rights activists have called for the pandas to be sent away from the zoo.

In August 2021, the Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of its pandas. The team said the animals were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

Officials with the zoo did not immediately share why the agreement is ending.

Giant pandas are considered an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
LIVE: Zelenskyy addresses Congress
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
April trial date set for woman’s claim that Trump raped her
ReMitts is a non-profit that upcycles wool sweaters from St. Vincent de Paul, Goodwill, or...
Dane County non-profit turns wool sweaters into mittens, donates funds to food pantries
Santa Claus served as a crossing guard Wednesday in Middleton.
Santa Claus fills in as crossing guard for Middleton students
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits