2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio

By WOIO News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say.

WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police.

Kason was found Dec. 22 near a Papa John’s, hours after police announced the woman wanted for kidnapping the five-month-old and his twin was found and taken into custody, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials confirmed 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, from Columbus, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday during an earlier press conference.

Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues
Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues(Source: Columbus police)

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after Kason and Kyair were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Columbus police say the mother of the twins had left the car running with the boys inside while she entered a Donatos Pizza store to pick up a Door Dash order.

Police said after entering the store, she turned around and the car was gone with the twins inside.

WOIO reports Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.
Passengers evacuated from Staten Island ferry
Drivers flocked to the Wisconsin Dells Thursday.
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
The report was released after the panel interviewed over 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and...
Jan. 6 committee releases full final report
Snowfall is changing to wind gusts Thursday evening into Friday morning, and the light snow is...
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane County
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit