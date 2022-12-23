Baraboo native saluted for Operation Fan Mail

Operation Fan Mail is a program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game.(WPSHS)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers paid tribute to a Baraboo native for Operation Fan Mail.

In partnership with WPS Health Solutions, Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Litscher was honored in conjunction with the Packers game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19.

Operation Fan Mail is a program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game. The program is marking its 16th season in 2022.

Litscher grew up in Baraboo and enrolled in the Army National Guard after graduating from high school. In 2004 and 2009, he was deployed to Iraq as an infantryman for more than a year in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

In 2011, Litscher and his wife moved to Alabama for two years so Litscher could complete training to fly Blackhawk helicopters. After his training, they moved back to Wisconsin and Litscher started flying with the Blackhawk unit out of West Bend. In 2017, Litscher was deployed to Afghanistan as a pilot for 10 months, during which time he helped save many lives flying injured soldiers out of combat zones.

While still serving in the National Guard in 2020, Litscher was working full-time as a commercial pilot. During the COVID-19 pandemic when flights slowed down, Litscher was able to fly full-time for the National Guard in Madison. After going back to flight school, he now flies military charters.

Litscher attended Monday’s Packers game with his wife, his mom, his stepdad and his three daughters. The family now lives in Merrimac.

