Beloit Police Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl Thursday.

The police department said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north.

The agency did not provide her name, but described her as white and wearing a black coat with multi-colored designs, gray pants, black boots and a black surgical mask. Officials also said the girl had a blanket wrapped around her shoulders. A photo of the teen was not provided.

Anyone who sees the teen should call the Rock County Sheriff’s Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

