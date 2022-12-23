Beloit Police Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl Thursday.

The police department said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north.

The agency did not provide her name, but described her as white and wearing a black coat with multi-colored designs, gray pants, black boots and a black surgical mask. Officials also said the girl had a blanket wrapped around her shoulders. A photo of the teen was not provided.

Anyone who sees the teen should call the Rock County Sheriff’s Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

