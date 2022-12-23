Citywide plowing complete in Madison, clean-up phase begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With citywide plowing done in Madison, crews are moving on to the clean-up phase of snow blowing across the roads.

According to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines, crews will remain in this phase through Friday and most of Saturday, when blowing and drifting eases.

Romines said roads are snow covered. The bitterly cold temperatures make applying salt ineffective, so crews are putting out sand to create traction for drivers. Temperatures are not expected to rise to a point where salt can be used until next week.

Drivers were urged to drive slowly and stay alert, as roads that are snow-covered and slippery include the city’s main arteries.

For those who walk or use the bus, Romines also asked those pedestrians to use caution. Bus stops and pathways are expected to be covered with snow, temperatures will be below zero and windchills are expected to reach -30 degrees.

The City of Madison also canceled trash and recycling for Friday and Streets Division drop-off sites are closed due to the weather Friday. Romines said staff who work in these areas are now working to help with the blowing snow.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.