‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane County

Snowfall is changing to wind gusts Thursday evening into Friday morning, and the light snow is...
Snowfall is changing to wind gusts Thursday evening into Friday morning, and the light snow is keeping crews out on Madison area roads, battling drifting and clearing roads.(wmtv)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowfall is changing to wind gusts Thursday evening into Friday morning, and the light snow is keeping crews out on Madison area roads, battling drifting and clearing roads.

“Well, I’m right now so from Thursday up until midnight we’re gonna have 32 trucks out. Those are circling through those main routes,” said City of Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson. “At midnight we’re gonna bring in more additional streets division Crews, plus people from our engineering division the parks division from the heavy equipment contractors are going to come in so, I don’t have the exact number, but it’s going to be a lot more than 32.”

In addition to plowing, plow drivers will also spread sand where needed. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work.

Despite the preparations for a citywide plow getting underway, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned drivers that road conditions will likely get worse, not better. He explained the high winds moving into the area will lead to drifting and blowing snow.

“Main routes plowed once may become quickly covered over again, and visibility will be limited,” he continued. “If you must be on the roads tonight, make good choices. Be slow. Be patient. Stay alert.”

As plows concentrate on the roads, bus stops and pathways will likely be covered in snow by the same high winds. The Streets Division urges anyone who relies on the bus stops or paths to exercise extreme caution, pointing out that wind chills overnight are expected to dip into the -30° range.

Johnson adds garbage will not be picked up Friday morning, as those employees will assist with road-clearing efforts.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Drivers flocked to the Wisconsin Dells Thursday.
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
Just before our 10 p.m. news, NBC15 News checked in with county emergency management teams...
Emergency management teams provide updates on conditions in southern Wisconsin
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures