‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowfall is changing to wind gusts Thursday evening into Friday morning, and the light snow is keeping crews out on Madison area roads, battling drifting and clearing roads.

“Well, I’m right now so from Thursday up until midnight we’re gonna have 32 trucks out. Those are circling through those main routes,” said City of Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson. “At midnight we’re gonna bring in more additional streets division Crews, plus people from our engineering division the parks division from the heavy equipment contractors are going to come in so, I don’t have the exact number, but it’s going to be a lot more than 32.”

In addition to plowing, plow drivers will also spread sand where needed. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work.

Despite the preparations for a citywide plow getting underway, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned drivers that road conditions will likely get worse, not better. He explained the high winds moving into the area will lead to drifting and blowing snow.

“Main routes plowed once may become quickly covered over again, and visibility will be limited,” he continued. “If you must be on the roads tonight, make good choices. Be slow. Be patient. Stay alert.”

As plows concentrate on the roads, bus stops and pathways will likely be covered in snow by the same high winds. The Streets Division urges anyone who relies on the bus stops or paths to exercise extreme caution, pointing out that wind chills overnight are expected to dip into the -30° range.

Johnson adds garbage will not be picked up Friday morning, as those employees will assist with road-clearing efforts.

