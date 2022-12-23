Emergency management teams provide updates on conditions in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just before our 10 p.m. news, NBC15 News checked in with county emergency management teams across our viewing area.

Here’s what the emergency management teams had to say about current conditions:

ADAMS:

Adams County officials said they haven’t had any surprises or major issues so far.

The wind has picked up, so they asked that people continue to shelter in place.

DODGE:

It seems like a large majority of people are staying at home, and Dodge Co. officials said there haven’t been too many runoffs. The runoffs are pretty evenly dispersed.

GRANT:

Things haven’t been too bad, according to Grant County officials.

There are some TDS outages, but they are sporadic and Grant Co. officials said they weren’t able to identity a cause. It’s something they are looking into.

There have been some crashes and slideoffs with no significant injuries. There haven’t been accidents in any concentrated spots.

Everything has been going well.

IOWA:

Iowa County officials say they have 24/7 operations going on HWY 151 and HWY 18.

Plows were pulled from county and state roads at 8 p.m. and will be back out at 4 a.m.

There haven’t been any major crashes.

Iowa County officials said they’re expecting more wind later. It’s not bad yet.

Officials urged people only to travel if you have to and to do so with lots of caution.

JEFFERSON:

Plows are still out, according to Jefferson County officials.

Not many crashes have been reported, officials added.

JUNEAU:

Roadways are still snow covered.

The roadways were plowed, but they are recovered with drifts.

Juneau Co. officials are monitoring local power companies for outages, but the sheriff’s office is ready to assist.

Juneau Co. officials said they just hoping winds are mild and power stays on.

Only travel if it’s an emergency to avoid getting stuck in drifts, officials urged.

LAFAYETTE:

Lafayette County officials say they haven’t had many issues.

Some blowing is happening, but plows were pulled in as of 7 p.m.

No crashes reported, officials noted.

Drive safely if you come across drifts and call for help if needed, they urged

Have supplies in the car with you in case you are stuck for a bit, the officials recommended.

SAUK:

It’s as good as expected, according to Sauk Co. officials. No complaints.

Sauk Co. officials say they are clearing roads still.

As many counties commented on the winds starting to cause drifts, Meteorologist Brian Doogs has an overview on what we’re seeing with the drifts.

The winds are west to northwesterly over the next couple of days. This means north-south oriented roadways will be impacted the worst because the snow is blowing across them. West-east oriented roadways will be less impacted, but still have issues. Rural areas are more impacted than cities because there is more open area for the wind to blow the snow. Buildings obviously impact and block wind and snow. On that note, terrain that is hillier and has more vegetation has the same effect. Such as Grant County where there are a lot of forests and a lot of hills. Other areas where it is mostly open farm land will be hit harder. Such as rural Rock county, Juneau, Adams and so on.

