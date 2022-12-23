Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures are dropping in South Central Wisconsin, but the cold isn’t stopping families from traveling for the holidays.

A number of people migrated to Mt. Olympus park Thursday, making the drive before whiteout conditions set in.

Michaela Tieben came in with her family from Minneapolis Thursday morning. She said the trip took a lot of pre-planning to navigate their trip.

“We actually, we ended up seeing all of the cars we ended up seeing in the ditch, the majority of them were one’s that flew past us,” Tieben said. “So we did see quite a few people who had driven past us end up in the ditch, so.”

A family from Illinois said they were involved in a crash on their way up, but did make it to the resort safely.

As blowing snow conditions ramp up, a Mt. Olympus employee said many people have decided to extend their reservations to avoid traveling in the hazardous conditions.

Columbia County’s Emergency Management team was not available to speak, but neighboring counties have cautioned travelers and residents to shelter in place during the severe weather.

