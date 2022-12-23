Major Winter Storm Update

Strong Wind

Very Cold Temperatures

Hazardous Driving Conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin through 9:00 am Saturday. (wmtv)

As much of an impact as this system has had over the past few days, it could have been worse. The storm was originally forecast to bring more snow than it did and also a little more wind. Our storm ending up tracking a little father east than what was forecast by the computer models. The system also trended toward less moisture in the hours leading to its arrival, thus limiting our snow totals in southern Wisconsin. The storm continues to strengthen and will reach its maximum tonight.

Wind will remain strong overnight leading to considerable blowing and drifting and dangerous travel conditions, especially in rural areas. Cold air will remain in place through the holiday weekend with a warming trend expected neat week.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few snow showers possible. While additional accumulation will be light, the winds will continue to blow 30-40 mph with blowing and drifting snow. Low: -4. Wind chill values will also be around -30 degrees creating dangerous conditions.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, windy and cold with continued blowing and drifting snow. High: 7. Wind chills remaining around -20.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with areas of blowing snow. Low: -3. Wind chill values -15 to -25.

CHRISTMAS:

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 10. Wind chill values still below zero.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a few snow showers possible. While additional accumulation will be light, the winds will continue to blow 30-40 mph with blowing and drifting snow. Low: -4. Wind chill values will also be around -30 degrees creating dangerous conditions.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, windy and cold with continued blowing and drifting snow. High: 7. Wind chills remaining around -20.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with areas of blowing snow. Low: -3. Wind chill values -15 to -25.

CHRISTMAS:

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 10. Wind chill values still below zero.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.