NORAD’s Santa Tracker returns! Here’s how to follow his journey

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children around the world can’t wait for Christmas morning, when they get to wake up and see what presents Santa Claus has left for them for being good all year round.

As Santa fills his giant bag with toys, Airman with the U.S. Air Force are keeping their eyes on the skies to track when the jolly man is coming to town.

Before all the children place milk and cookies out for Santa (and hopefully carrots for the reindeer), they can follow Santa and his eight reindeer’s (nine counting Rudolph) journey around the world through the NORAD Santa Tracker.

For the 63rd time the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is keeping tabs on the jolly old elf as he makes his way around the world. (Source: NORAD (custom credit) | Source: NORAD)

How it all started

It continues a tradition that started accidentally on Christmas Eve in 1955.

That year, an ad placed in a local Colorado Springs newspaper encouraged kids to call a phone number to find out Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve, but instead of the intended number, the operations center for what is now called NORAD was printed.

Col. Harry Shoup was in charge that night, and instead of hanging up, he had his operators find Santa and report on his location.

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.&mdash; A photo of the 2018 NORAD Tracks Santa Operation Center on Peterson Air Force Base, CO on December 24. Last year NTS had more than 1,600 volunteers answering 125,000 phone calls, 2,000 emails and 7,450 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when will he arrive at their house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow/RELEASED) (KOLNKGIN)

When will Santa arrive?

According to NORAD, Kris Kringle is expected to take off at 3 a.m. Christmas Eve morning.

If you’re wondering when Santa will stop at your house, NORAD said he usually arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve in most countries. Children will have to be asleep, or Santa will move on to other houses before returning back!

Jolly Old Saint Nick usually starts his trip at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and then flies west, stopping in the South Pacific, then New Zealand and Australia. He then soars up to Japan, Asia, across Africa, Western Europe, and Canada before making it to the United States. He then usually heads down to Mexico and Central and South America. NORAD did note that his journey could be affected by the weather, but his Elf Launch staff help keep everything organized.

You can track his entire flight on NORAD’s Santa Tracker website at noradsanta.org or on Twitter at @NoradSanta.

NORAD is typically charged with detecting attacks against North America by aircraft, missiles or space vehicles, but on Christmas Eve, its high-tech tools of detection are repurposed to find and track just one sled.

