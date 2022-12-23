Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for snowy day

As some passengers were alerted to cancellations of their flights, others braced for delays.
By Michelle Baik and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the winter weather threatened take off, travelers at the Dane Co. airport said they were eager to board.

“My gut feeling is we’re all going to be friends by the time we get on the flight!” Natasha Lassey said.

Jake Levy said he was staying positive after moving his flight up.

“Just to avoid the weather, I guess,” Levy said. “My dad told me it’s going to get worse and worse as the day goes.”

The airport was also a spot for happy reunions Thursday. Along with 9-month-old Charlie, the Footes came into town early Thursday afternoon. They said the sky-high journey from Minneapolis wasn’t an easy one.

“I mean I was a little worried. Mechanical problems when we got on there, they were short staffed at the airport. We had to wait around for baggage to show up.”

Regardless of the weather in Madison, an airport spokesperson said departures here often hinge on other airports like Minneapolis or Chicago.

As much as travelers want to escape the storm, the wish is the same from their loved ones waiting on the other side.

“Its been a long time since we’ve all been together for Christmas and my son is also coming from Seattle to spend Christmas with us,” Lassey said.

To prepare for all the departures and arrivals Thursday, an airport spokesperson said there have been up to six snow plows cleaning up the runway. Those snow plows come with multiple parts, not only with a plow, but a broom, snowblower and salt sprayer.

