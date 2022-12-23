Planning can proceed for new UW Health ambulatory surgery center

The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board authorized UW Health to move forward with planning for a new Ambulatory Surgery Center.(UW Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Planning for a new ambulatory surgery center at UW Health was approved to move forward, the health system announced Thursday.

According to UW Health, the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board authorized the planning during a meeting. Officials expect the center to add a convenient and affordable option for patients who need surgery, an option that Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Pete Newcomer said was important for the community.

“We’re excited to take this important step to expand access to our remarkable care with a new ambulatory surgical center,” Dr. Newcomer said. “We are eager to meet the growing needs of our community and look forward to sharing additional details.”

UW Health said the new surgery center would be put at the existing site of its East Madison Hospital. It is currently scheduled to open in 2024.

