Previous legal counsel to governor appointed to fill vacancy on Dane Co. Circuit Court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new judge will take over Branch 10 operations of the Dane County Circuit Court, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday.

Ryan D. Nilsestuen, who has worked since 2019 as the chief legal counsel for the Office of the Governor, will fill in a vacancy opened by Jude Juan Colás’ retirement, officials said.

“I know he will make a great addition to the Dane County bench and will work to treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Gov. Evers said.

The new judge is a graduate of the Deforest Area High School, Luther College and a cum laude alumnus of the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Ryan is a dedicated public servant who strongly believes in justice, fairness, and the rule of law. Having served at the highest levels of state government, Ryan understands and appreciates the impact judges have on our friends, family, and communities,” Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet said.

While working for the governor’s office, Nilsestuen also served as the chair of the Pardon Advisory Board, and in the past worked as the chief legal counsel for the Department of Public Instruction, according to government officials.

“It has been a great honor serving Gov. Evers and the people of Wisconsin. I am proud of the work that the Evers Administration has accomplished to make Wisconsin a better place,” Nilsestuen said.

Nilsestuen’s turn will end in July of 2024.

