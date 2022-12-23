REPORT: Green Bay Packers and Elgton Jenkins agree to 4-year, $68m extension

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins takes the field for the first time since tearing his ACL against the Vikings last November.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers and OL Elgton Jenkins have come to terms on a $68 million contract extension, according to ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky.

The deal is for four years and would make Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Demovsky reports that the deal is likely to be signed Friday.

The deal comes with incentives, according to Demovsky.

Jenkins was in the final year of his deal. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport called the deal an “amazing turn of events.”

