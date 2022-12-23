Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River.

According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township.

As of an hour later, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and both the City and Town of Beloit Fire Departments were still on the scene.

The dispatcher did not confirm if someone had been rescued or if anyone was seen in the water.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as information becomes available.

