Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures.

All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.

“This is an evolving weather event. Should any changes become necessary, they will be communicated promptly to patients and the public,” UW Health stated.

Two SSM Health Dean Medical Group Urgent Care locations in Madison and one in Janesville will close at 7 p.m. Thursday. The locations are 752 N. High Point Rd. and 1821 S. Stoughton Rd. in Madison, and 3200 E Racine St in Janesville.

SSM Health patients who did not need emergency medical services were encouraged to use the Express Virtual Care options.

UnityPoint Health- Meriter also released a list of clinic and hospital closures:

Primary Care Clinics (all locations: DeForest, Stoughton, Middleton, Fitchburg, McKee, Monona, West Washington): Closed: Friday 12/23

Center for Perinatal Care: Outpatient Services Closed: Friday 12/23. All inpatient services remain open.

Digestive Health Center & Infusion Center: Normal operation hour: Patients may opt to reschedule

Outpatient Therapy (all locations: DeForest, Monona, Central, West, Middleton): Closed: Friday 12/23

Children’s Center: Open 12/23 7 A.M. to 5 P.M

NewStart: 12/22 - Open until 5 P.M. Closed: Friday 12/23

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Outpatient: Closed: Friday 12/23

Wellness Center: Closed: Friday 12/23

Jeff Levy Education Center, including Employee Health Services: Remote appointments and services Friday

