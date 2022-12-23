Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night.

The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:

DANE COUNTY:

  • Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation Army Women’s Shelter.
  • Men’s Shelter intake hours are from 5-8:30 p.m. at 2002 Zeier Road in Madison. All drop-in shelter guests, including those under supervision, may use the shelter on these Extreme Weather Nights, unless they’ve been informed otherwise.
  • Women’s Shelter intake hours are from 5-8:30 p.m. at 4502 Milwaukee Street in Madison. All shelter guests may access the shelter on these Extreme Weather Nights other than those who have been suspended for violence.

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

  • Village of Cambria – Cambria Community Room / 115 W. Edgewater Street: open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Village of Cambria - Jane Morgan Memorial Library / 109 W. Edgewater Street: open Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • City of Columbus - Columbus Senior Center / 125 N. Dickason Blvd.: open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • City of Portage - Portage Municipal Building / 115 W. Pleasant Street: open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Village of Randolph - Village Hall / 248 W. Stroud Street: open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. - noon
  • City of Wisconsin Dells - Kilbourn Fire Department / 712 Oak Street: open 24/7 for emergency incidents

ROCK COUNTY:

  • Gifts Mens Shelter / 1025 N. Washington Street Janesville: overnight Monday-Sunday, call ahead for appointment at 608-728-4941
  • Beloit Health System / 1969 W. Hart Road Beloit: open Monday-Sunday 24 hours
  • Beloit Public Library / 605 Eclipse Blvd. Beloit: open Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Edgerton Public Library / 101 Albion Street Edgerton: open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Hedberg Public Library / 316 Main Street Janesville: open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Janesville Senior Center / 69 S. Water Street Janesville: open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Orfordville Village Hall / 303 E. Beloit Street Orfordville: open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Brodhead City Hall / 1111 W. 2nd Avenue Brodhead: open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Milton City Hall / 710 S. Janesville Street Milton: open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. - noon
  • Milton Public Library / 430 E. High Street Milton: open Monday-Tuesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Eager Free Public Library / 39 W. Main Street Evansville: Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Footville Village Hall / 261 N. Gilbert Street Footville: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

