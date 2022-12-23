Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Travelers in Rock County Thursday were hoping to beat the blizzard on the way to their destination.

Ashlen Graham and his family were traveling from Georgia to Balsam Lake. He said he’s never seen snow before. When the family stopped in Beloit at the Wisconsin Welcome Center on the way, he said he had to make a snowball.

Yiping Hou, who’s traveling to the Wisconsin Dells for the holiday weekend, said it’s his first time seeing snow too. He said his friends considered canceling with the winter weather.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen on the highway, it’s kind of slippery,” Hou said.

He said his friends felt confident traveling Thursday and not on Friday.

“We’ve got plenty of food and water,” Hou said.

Travelers in Rock County Thursday were hoping to beat the blizzard on the way to their destination.

Donald Reagan’s family flew in from Dallas, rented a car at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and watched the wind get worse.

“When we left Chicago it was about 13,” he said. “Ask Siri what the windspeed is and it’ll tell you right now its about 19 to 20 mph and we know it’s only going to get worse.”

Once home, Ashlen’s excited to warm up with his family for the holidays.

“We’re going to be watching movies, doing hot chocolate.”

Rock County officials said plows would be on the road all day and night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.