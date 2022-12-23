Wisconsin state troopers respond to 400+ calls during Thursday’s storm

Troopers were called to one deadly crash
(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state during Thursday’s snowstorm, according to numbers released by the agency Friday morning.

The figures WSP provided cover the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They do not include instances where local police or sheriff’s deputies were the only responding agencies. They show the lion’s share of responses were to offer assistance to drivers. Troopers also responded to nearly 100 incidents where a vehicle went off the road.

The state patrol reported 92 crashes, including three hit-and-runs. Eleven crashes involved someone being injured, while the reported list 19 of them as unknown injuries. There was one fatal crash recorded by WSP on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the state patrol’s post in Eau Claire explained the deadly crash happened while troopers were working another wreck along I-94, near Black River Falls. WSP reported a vehicle had slowed down and was rear-ended by a truck. The truck went off the road, according to the statement, and struck a tractor-trailer. Troopers attempted live-saving measures on the truck’s driver, who later succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Full list of WSP calls from 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23:

TypeNumber
Motorist Assists218
Vehicle Runoffs99
Property Damage Crashes58
Personal Injury Crashes11
Unknown Injury Crashes19
Hit and Run Crashes3
Fatal Crashes1
Delayed Recovery72

