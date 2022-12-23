WisDOT: If you must travel Friday, do so with caution

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement agencies statewide are responding to incidents during this week’s blast of wintry weather.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state in 24 hours between Thursday and Friday.

WisDOT tweeted Friday, “If you must travel today, please drive with caution.”

If you must travel today, please drive with caution. The road salt melting process takes more time to activate in extremely cold temperatures like these. Expect slippery conditions throughout the day. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bKWoDcUU6z — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) December 23, 2022

According to Sergeant Brandon Lingle, the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to fewer than five incidents overnight involving cars with dead batteries. No injuries were reported.

“The citizens definitely have taken heed to the warnings, and it is night and day,” he said, comparing the blistery forecast with that of the polar vortex. The 2019 severe cold wave, however, hit the Midwest with more extreme temperatures than those seen this week.

Overall, Sgt. Lingle said he noticed fewer drivers Friday than what he normally sees. Dodge County reported a similar observation Friday morning.

Law enforcement agencies around southern Wisconsin are getting other requests as well.

The Lafayette Co. Sheriff said deputies responded to many cars abandoned overnight. Friday morning, Columbia Co. said it responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate.

Sgt. Lingle reminds drivers, if drivers must leave the house, allot extra time to drive slower and with caution.

