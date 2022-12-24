Badgers land four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Christmas came early for Wisconsin football with the commitment of class of 2024, four-star quarterback, Mabrey Mettauer.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback from The Woodlands High School in Woodlands, Texas had interest from Cincinnati, Kanas State, North Carolina, Baylor, TCU, Ole Miss among others. UW’s offensive coordinator, Phil Longo was previously the offensive coordinator at North Carolina before coming to Wisconsin with Luke Fickell’s new staff.

Mettauer came to Madison in September for an unofficial visit to watch the Badgers take on Washington State, and was offered by Wisconsin back in June of 2022 under Paul Chryst’s staff.

Mattauer is a significant addition to a quarterback room, joining Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers who announced last week that he would be transferring to Wisconsin.

