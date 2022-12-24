Badgers land four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Christmas came early for Wisconsin football with the commitment of class of 2024, four-star quarterback, Mabrey Mettauer.

#Badgers land a 4-star QB out of Texas https://t.co/3AIyB8NWqs — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) December 24, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback from The Woodlands High School in Woodlands, Texas had interest from Cincinnati, Kanas State, North Carolina, Baylor, TCU, Ole Miss among others. UW’s offensive coordinator, Phil Longo was previously the offensive coordinator at North Carolina before coming to Wisconsin with Luke Fickell’s new staff.

Thank you @CoachKli and @ckleincat7 and the rest of the coaching staff at Kansas state for showing love!!#EMAW pic.twitter.com/68HWzew0UK — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) October 24, 2022

Mettauer came to Madison in September for an unofficial visit to watch the Badgers take on Washington State, and was offered by Wisconsin back in June of 2022 under Paul Chryst’s staff.

Had a great visit at the University of Wisconsin. Let’s go Badger NATION!!@bobby_engram @Coach_B_Lewis @CoachTurnerUW pic.twitter.com/fHmhb4zj6D — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) September 11, 2022

Mattauer is a significant addition to a quarterback room, joining Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers who announced last week that he would be transferring to Wisconsin.

