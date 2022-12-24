Biting wind chills continue through the night

Still windy conditions overnight

Warming trend next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Christmas morning will be cold, but the afternoon will feel much better.

Happy Christmas Eve southern Wisconsin!

Today was our third and last First Alert Weather day. We’ve gone through different phases with this storm, but now we’re in the home stretch. The biggest risk for this evening is still those very cold wind chills. Now, these aren’t going to be as cold as what we’ve experienced over the past few days, but they could still be bitterly cold. The National Weather Service has downgraded our alerts so that we are under a Wind Chill Advisory 10 am tomorrow. Tonight expect wind chills to drop as low as -20 or lower in some areas.

We’ll start Christmas day chilly, but winds will have noticeably decreased. We’ll still be breezy, but gusts are likely to only get into the mid-’20s. Highs for tomorrow will be into the upper single digits or even low teens.

Clouds will start moving in through the afternoon, then by Sunday evening, we’ll start to see some snow showers move in from the southwest. Overnight into the early morning, we could see accumulations of 1-1 1/2″ to the southeast and just a dusting to the northwest. Many of us will have Monday off and will be on the roads, so be careful as you start your trip since we’ll have fresh snow on the ground.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will be warming up, and starting after Wednesday, we’ll stay above freezing for at least the beginning of the weekend. Precipitation is back, in the form of rain later on Thursday and that is likely to stay with us all the way through New Year’s Eve.

