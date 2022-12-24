Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas

Dane County families receives new car in time for Christmas
Dane County families receives new car in time for Christmas(NBC15)
By Camberyn Kelley and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County family’s holiday weekend was made merrier Friday after they were surprised with a brand new car.

At Hilldale Shopping Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Black Men Coalition of Dane County teamed up to give the special present through the Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign.

President & CEO of BGCDC Michael Johnson said the agency looks forward to the holiday season.

“We had a great result with our Holiday Extravaganza, and I felt there was more to be done,” Johnson said. “This Holiday Pay It Forward Campaign will reach even more families this holiday season.”

Families were nominated through the campaign and selected through a selection for the car giveaway and a shopping spree. Over 40 families received a chance to shop at Target Friday.

“If you read the nominations, it would break your heart,” explained Founder and CEO of BMCDC Corey Marionneaux. “Families are really struggling with car repairs and maintenance, unemployment, mental health and more.”

Both leaders thanked the donors and community volunteers for their support.

