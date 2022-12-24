Dane Co. Parks opens two regions of snowmobile trails for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NW and NC regions of the Dane County Snowmobile trails opened for users Friday, Dane Co. Parks announced.

Parks officials said the remaining SW, SE and NE regions are still closed off for public use. In order for trails to be open, there must be at least six inches of snow and steady freezing temperatures.

Even though trails are opening, Dane Co. Parks said snowmobiling conditions are marginal and participants should stay in the usable regions.

“This is the first time that we’ve had adequate snow conditions to open the trails. We want to remind riders to use caution as there will likely be uneven terrain, snow cover icy sections and the potential for open water in the marshes and waterways,” Mark Stephens, President of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs said.

Additionally, Stephens cautioned those going out to brave the winter weather forecasted for the weekend.

“With the blizzard forecasts, please have an emergency contact available if you decide to venture out during poor conditions. Do not rely upon municipal assistance if you become stranded on the trail. They may not be available. Use the buddy system and have a plan.”

Snowmobilers must get a State Snowmobile Trail Pass to ride on the snowmobile trail system, officials said.

“The majority of snowmobile trails are on private lands throughout Dane County. Riders should not deviate from designated trails. Snowmobile trails are for snowmobiles only unless otherwise designated, so please obey trail signs.” Sergeant Kyle McNally, from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office – Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau, said.

He added that those planning to go should drive safely and sober while riding.

To get updated information on the snowmobile trails and hours, visit the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs’ website, Facebook page, or call the Snowmobile Trails Hotline at (608) 242-4576. For up-to-date information on Dane County Parks trail closures and conditions, visit the Dane County Parks Closures & Trail Conditions webpage.

