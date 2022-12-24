Frigid holiday weekend!

Wind Chill Advisory in place
Try to limit the time you spend outside today, and bundle up!
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • First Alert Day: dangerous wind chills Saturday
  • Wind gusts +30 mph causing blowing snow
  • Warming trend next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Waking up to some bitterly cold conditions once again this morning, with wind chills in the teens and twenties below zero.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as wind chills are dangerously cold for anyone spending more than a half-hour outdoors. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southern Wisconsin through 10 AM Christmas morning. Wind chills today will improve a little bit more than yesterday, topping off at about 15 below for feel-like conditions this afternoon. If you do plan on spending time outside today, be sure you’re bundled up and are taking breaks to warm up indoors.

Thankfully, conditions do continue to improve on Christmas Day. The morning will still be very cold will temperatures right around zero and wind chills at about 20 below. However, winds will grow lighter through the day which will allow wind chills to warm above 10 below, with air temperatures in the upper single digits and lower teens.

If you have travel plans today, keep in mind that winds will still be gusting over 30 mph which will continue to blow snow across the roadways. This is more of a concern in open and rural areas, roads within cities or in forested areas will be less impacted. There are still plenty of icy spots on the roads though so take it easy as you’re traveling. As mentioned, winds die today on Sunday which will minimize the threat of blowing snow on the roads.

We’re dry through the holiday weekend, we’ll see a chance for a few snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning. From there, the warm-up is on! Temperatures will get warmer and warmer through the week, topping out in the 40s with a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday.

