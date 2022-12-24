Low temperatures keep auto technicians busy amid winter storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowplows have cleared the snow from the last couple of days, but that doesn’t mean the cold doesn’t still pose a risk for drivers into the weekend.

For those in the automotive industry, winter storms means working overtime and braving brutal temperatures, according to President of Finish Line Towing & Auto Repair Johnny Van.

“For me, owning the company, either way is good it, I lose sleep and it stresses me out, but it’s good for business, it’s good for my guys, but it definitely takes a toll, I mean, you know when we’re doing 500 calls in a day, that’s not normal for us,” Van said.

Even as President, Van was out Friday on some calls.

“We’re just that swamped. Typically, we would have about four guys on the road for light service only, for these vans, and today we have about nine and it’s still not enough.”

He said while he is relieved the snow has stopped falling, it wasn’t the main cause for concern to begin with, but rather the brutally cold temperatures we’ve been seeing.

“I would say, snow is one thing, we all know what snow is, you shouldn’t be driving when we get 10 inches of snow, we know that I don’t think people take the cold seriously and I think that’s why our call volume skyrockets.”

Whether it’s a dead battery or a flat tire, winter storms can cause the unexpected. Van suggests keeping your vehicle inside if possible, but if you can’t, ensure you drive your car often in the winter, keep it out of the wind, and change your battery every three to four years.

