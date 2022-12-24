Madison Symphony Orchestra releases staff Spotify holiday playlist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for some holiday tunes to listen to at your events this weekend?

The Madison Symphony Orchestra created a Spotify playlist with MSO’s staff’s favorite Christmas tunes!

The playlist features a mix of classical and contemporary seasonal tunes. You can listen and follow the MSO playlist on Spotify here.

MSO is also reminding everyone that its holiday ticket sale will end Saturday night at 11:59 p.m. The holiday ticket sale allows you to save up to 50% on 2023 Symphony Concerts. Select tickets to January, February, April and May concerts are $25 or $50.

Click here to learn more and buy MSO tickets.

