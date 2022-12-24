Nitty Gritty fully re-opened about one month after dumpster fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Downtown Madison’s Nitty Gritty is fully re-opened after a fire last month.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared dine-in and carry out are available again, as well as delivery options and over the phone.

The fire that caused the shutdown happened in the early hours of November 20. Madison Fire Department says people smoking were seen near the dumpster where the fire started, and it was likely caused by improperly discarded fire materials.

All Nitty Gritty locations are closed for the holiday weekend.

