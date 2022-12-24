Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

State patrol confirmed there are injuries but did not share how many.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

