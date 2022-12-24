Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

State patrol confirmed there are injuries but did not share how many.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.